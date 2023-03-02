Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Realty Income worth $65,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 894,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,048. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.