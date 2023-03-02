RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.72.
RealReal Price Performance
NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.61.
Institutional Trading of RealReal
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealReal (REAL)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.