RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.72.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RealReal by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

