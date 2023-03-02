Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.