Raymond James Trims StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
