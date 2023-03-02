Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Broadcom stock opened at $593.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

