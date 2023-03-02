Raymond James Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 420,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.44. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$38.39 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

