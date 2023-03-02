Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 31st total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ RAVE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,869. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.