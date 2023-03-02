Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.49. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 27,240,239 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

