Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.49. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 27,240,239 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.