Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 21.2%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 235,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 167,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.