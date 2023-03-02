Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.69. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1,623,397 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

