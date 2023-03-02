Quentin A. Fendelet Purchases 571 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) CAO Quentin A. Fendelet bought 571 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $22,811.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 571 shares in the company, valued at $22,811.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vicor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

