Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.95

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.95 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.78.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

