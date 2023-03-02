Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.04 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00014154 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $348.15 million and approximately $54.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.71 or 0.07012341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,556,604 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

