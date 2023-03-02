Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,054,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

