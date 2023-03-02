Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.