Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 362,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.