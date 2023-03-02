Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

