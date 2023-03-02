Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAUX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

IAUX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

