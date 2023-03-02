Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.67.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$41.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.13. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$43.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.06%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

