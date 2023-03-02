Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.77. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

