Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

