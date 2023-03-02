Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.
Pure Storage Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.