Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Pure Storage Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

