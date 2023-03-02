Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 719.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

