Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

