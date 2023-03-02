PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.