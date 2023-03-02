Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

