PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $55.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,419,000.

Shares of PTCT opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.