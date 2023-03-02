PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.