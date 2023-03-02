ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.64) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €9.12 ($9.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 12-month high of €13.14 ($13.98). The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

