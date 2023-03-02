Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXDX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.