Prom (PROM) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.24 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00021233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00041208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00219397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.84 or 1.00015493 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.06311689 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,826,396.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.