Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.70 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00021577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $92.70 million and $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15402145 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,143,284.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

