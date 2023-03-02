Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
