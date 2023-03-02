Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 248,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after buying an additional 181,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progyny by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 180,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

