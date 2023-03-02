Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,867 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $111,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 352,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,007. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $78,455.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock worth $7,376,573 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

