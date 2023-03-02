ProBility Media (PBYA) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 986.37

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProBility Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 741 3854 5979 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.20%. Given ProBility Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

