Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Probe Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

Get Probe Gold alerts:

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Probe Gold Inc. will post -0.06888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Probe Gold

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

