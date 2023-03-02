Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 12,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.