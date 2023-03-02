Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

