Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Primoris Services Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.