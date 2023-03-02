Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 0.4%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.71. Approximately 90,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 115,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

Primo Water Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 9,550 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total value of C$204,624.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,683 shares in the company, valued at C$28,919,117.77. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.