PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.91

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.91 and traded as high as $91.95. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 1,756 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $177.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

