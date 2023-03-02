Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Shares Down 0.7%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 16,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Prime Meridian Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.