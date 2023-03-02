Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 142.10 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £25.92 million, a PE ratio of 481.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 141 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.60.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

