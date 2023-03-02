Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.22

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 37299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 21.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

