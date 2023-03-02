Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.22

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 37299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.
Preformed Line Products Stock Up 21.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.34%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
