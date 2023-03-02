Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Precipio Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of Precipio stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 114,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,771. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

