PRA Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.14.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

