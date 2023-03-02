Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFTAW remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.