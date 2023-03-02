Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Popular Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Popular has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.
Institutional Trading of Popular
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Popular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Popular by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
