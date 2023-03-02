Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Popular has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Popular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Popular by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.