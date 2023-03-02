Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.80 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 89.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.68001249 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,664,655.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

