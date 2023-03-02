PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

PNM Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

