Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 237.4% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 201,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 299,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,443,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,048,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.